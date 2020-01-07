Southern Regional’s Ben LoParo won the Robin Leff tournament. Middle Township’s David Giulian won titles at the U.S. Army George Maier Invitational and West Orange tournaments.

1. Ben LoParo, Southern Regional (7-1)

2. Nick Marshall, St. Augustine Prep (5-4)

3. David Giulian, Middle Township (10-1)

