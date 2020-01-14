St. Augustine Wrestling Championship

St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita gets handshakes from teammates after wrestling Bergen Catholic's Christopher Foca in the 182 lb. division at the group team non-public championship, at Toms River North High School, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

St. Augustine Prep returning state place-winner Mike Misita went 5-0 over the past week. Misita went 4-0 with a pin, two major decisions and two forfeits in the Virginia Duals. Lacey’s Vin Ceglie is 9-0 with five pins since Jan. 1. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 on Saturday as the Braves wept a quad with wins against Gateway Regional, Pitman and Lower Cape May.

1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (12-2)

2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (14-2)

3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (12-4)

