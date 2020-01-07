St. Augustine Wrestling Championship

St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita wrestles Bergen Catholic's Christopher Foca in the 182 lb. division at the group team non-public championship, at Toms River North High School, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

St. Augustine Prep returning state placewinner Mike Misita finished seventh in the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in Delaware. Fellow state qualifier Vin Ceglie of Lacey Township finished third in the TCNJ Pride tournament and Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 with a pair of pins on Saturday as the Braves swept a quad.

1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (7-2)

2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (9-2)

3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (8-4)

