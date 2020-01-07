St. Augustine Prep's Mike Misita wrestles Bergen Catholic's Christopher Foca in the 182 lb. division at the group team non-public championship, at Toms River North High School, in Toms River, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Augustine Prep returning state placewinner Mike Misita finished seventh in the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in Delaware. Fellow state qualifier Vin Ceglie of Lacey Township finished third in the TCNJ Pride tournament and Absegami’s Mikal Taylor went 3-0 with a pair of pins on Saturday as the Braves swept a quad.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.