120: 1. Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney, 32-0) vs. 32. Luke Temple (Jackson Memorial, 25-16); 17. Patrick Phillips (Brearley, 27-1) vs. 16. Patrick Adams (St. Peter's Prep, 30-8); 24. Sebastiano Nini (CBA, 17-4) vs. 9. Shane Percelay (Pope John, 34-5); 25. Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley, 31-6) vs. 8. Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro, 35-4); 21. Frank DiEsso (North Hunterdon, 32-6) vs. 12. David Ryerson (Mount Olive, 35-5); 28. Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco Prep, 23-5) vs. 5. Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic, 25-8) 20. Nathan Fitt (Newton, 33-6) vs. 13. Jayson Scerbo (Southern, 25-8); 29. Mayson Harrus (Roselle Park, 29-9) vs. 4. Joseph Davi (Delbarton, 26-10).
3. Matt DeStefanis (Randolph, 37-2) vs. 30. David Hussey (Middletown South, 29-9); 19. Jack Bertha (Mendham, 31-9) vs. 14. Jaden Hinton (Clayton, 36-2); 22. Joey Miranda (Kingsway, 22-18) vs. 11. Joey Lamparelli (Allentown, 39-1); 27. Dean Savercool (Whippany Park, 35-7) vs. 6. Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial, 31-0); 23. Jasiah Queen (Elizabeth, 33-7). vs. 10. Fred Luchs (Middletown North, 40-6); 26. Ethan Wilson (Washington Township, 30-9) vs. 7. Jack Maida (Shore, 38-3); 18. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood, 36-3) vs. 15. Chase Casey (Camden Catholic, 22-7); 31. Blake Geibel (Northern Burlington, 33-8) vs. 2. Nick Babin (Emerson Park-Ridge, 39-0.).
