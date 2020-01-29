With Southern’s Cornelius dropping down to 220, Barnegat returning state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt takes over the top spot. Jackstadt won a 4-1 decision against No. 3 Kurt Driscoll of Holy Spirit on Saturday. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino lost for the first time this season Saturday, dropping a 9-2 decision to Paulsboro’s Tino Savaiinaea. Sannino leads all area wrestlers with 17 pins this season. Spirit’s Driscoll debuts in the rankings at No. 3.

1. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (20-2)

2. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (20-1)

3. Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit (16-5)

