With Southern’s Cornelius dropping down to 220, Barnegat returning state qualifier Griffin Jackstadt takes over the top spot. Jackstadt won a 4-1 decision against No. 3 Kurt Driscoll of Holy Spirit on Saturday. Ocean City’s Nick Sannino lost for the first time this season Saturday, dropping a 9-2 decision to Paulsboro’s Tino Savaiinaea. Sannino leads all area wrestlers with 17 pins this season. Spirit’s Driscoll debuts in the rankings at No. 3.
1. Griffin Jackstadt, Barnegat (20-2)
2. Nick Sannino, Ocean City (20-1)
3. Kurt Driscoll, Holy Spirit (16-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.