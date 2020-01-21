St. Augustine Prep returning state placewinner Mike Misita is 7-0 since Jan. 1 with four pins and a major decision. Lacey’s Vin Ceglie is 12-0 since Jan. 1 with seven pins. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor is 7-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season.

1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (14-2)

2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (17-2)

3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (14-5)

