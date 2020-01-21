Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz takes over the top spot here after winning an 8-2 decision against previously-ranked Jack Schiavo of Egg Harbor Township at the Jack Welch Duals on Friday. The Prep’s Gianni Danze is 6-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers with five pins and a forfeit. Spirit’s Kolin Driscoll debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Driscoll dropped down to 145 for the first time this season at the Jack Welch Duals and won a 10-5 decision against Schiavo on Saturday.
1. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (15-6)
2. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (11-8)
3. Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit (12-7)
