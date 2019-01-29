Southern Regional’s Haven Tatarek won matches last week against state powers South Plainfield and Phillipsburg.

1. Anthony Bevilaqua, St. Augustine Prep (15-6)

2. Haven Tatarek, Southern Regional (15-7)

3. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (20-5)

