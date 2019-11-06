SOUTH ORANGE — Seton Hall cruised to victory in the absence of coach Kevin Willard. Star guard Myles Powell is looking forward to getting his mentor back.
Powell scored 27 points to lead No. 12 Seton Hall to a 105-71 win over Wagner on Tuesday night, without Willard on the sidelines.
"You guys see how good we can be at the end of the year last year and we're just trying to keep that train rolling so it starts with me and coach Willard as the head guys of coach being head coach and me being a leader," Powell said. "So like I said, we're going to come back watch film and see how we can get better. Seventy-one points, I mean, that's a lot of points and I know coach, the first thing coach is going to notice."
Seton Hall announced a week ago that the NCAA is investigating the program and Willard would be sitting out two games in what has to be considered a suspension. The school didn't say what the NCAA enforcement staff was investigating, but said it was working with the ruling body for college sports.
The Asbury Park Press reported the investigation involved transfer tampering, and the New York Post said it involved the transfer of Taurean Thompson from Syracuse in the fall of 2017.
After sitting out a year, Thompson played in 27 games last season.
NO. 10 Villanova 97, ARMY 54
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl became one of the handful of Villanova freshmen to start an opener in 19 seasons under Jay Wright.
Inexperienced? Perhaps.
Sensational? Absolutely.
Robinson-Earl led a new-look Villanova to a familiar rout, with 24 points and 13 rebounds in the No. 10 Wildcats' win over Army.
"I can't say I was surprised," Wright said. "I'm impressed with his maturity and his basketball IQ."
Robinson-Earl was considered one of the top 15 recruits in the nation and is the son of former Kansas Jayhawk Lester Earl. The Kansas native finished his prep career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Robinson-Earl made 9 of 14 shots (with five turnovers) and proved Wright was correct in giving the hyped freshman the start.
"I wasn't really thinking about how I did," Robinson-Earl said.
PENN 81, ALBAMA 80
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Penn freshman Jordan Dingle saw just what he needed before he hit a game-winning shot in his first career game.
Dingle scored 24 points and hit a jump shot with six seconds left, lifting Penn to a win over Alabama on Tuesday night.
"I saw an opportunity. In the huddle, Coach Donahue said if you see an opportunity don't hesitate," Dingle said. "I saw the defender bite a little bit, so I made it to the basket and didn't hesitate."
Kira Lewis Jr. missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining after hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer and scoring 30 points.
The Quakers spoiled the debut of Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats. AJ Brodeur finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for Penn.
MONMOUTH 66, LEHIGH 62
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ray Salnave scored 15 points and Deion Hammond added 14 as Monmouth held off a last-minute Lehigh surge for a season-opening win on Tuesday night.
Salnave scored Monmouth's last four points and Melik Martin deflected a last-second Lehigh 3-pointer as the Hawks held on.
Lehigh trailed by 16 early but steadily closed the gap. James Karnik scored 13 points, pulled down a career-high tying 13 boards along with three blocks for the Mountain Hawks.
TEMPLE 70, DREXEL 62
PHILADELPHIA — Nate Pierre-Louis scored 16 points, Quinton Rose added 14 points and Temple got past Drexel on Tuesday night for Aaron McKie's first victory as coach of the Owls.
T.J. Bickerstaff had 16 points for the Dragons. Camren Wynter added 15 points. Matey Juric had 11 points.
Temple plays Morgan State at home on Saturday. Drexel plays Niagara at home Friday.
SAINT JOSEPH'S 86, OLD DOMINION 81
PHILADELPHIA — Ryan Daly had 26 points as Saint Joseph's edged past Bradley on Tuesday night.
Myles Douglas had 18 points for Saint Joseph's. Lorenzo Edwards added 12 points and seven rebounds. Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the hosts.
Darrell Brown had 17 points for the Braves. Nate Kennell added 15 points. Koch Bar had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Saint Joseph's plays Old Dominion on the road on Sunday. Bradley plays IUPUI at home Saturday.
