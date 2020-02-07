As of 12:01 p.m., 14,776 Atlantic City Electric customers were without power in South Jersey. The largest power outages, by percentage were as follows.

Somers Point: 99.77 percent

Hammonton: 26.37 percent

Linwood: 18.93 percent

Buena Vista Township: 18.85 percent

Dennis: 12.57 percent

You can find how many people are without power in your town here.

