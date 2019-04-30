"Let us hope and pray that when we reassemble next year that the world for people will be safer"
During the Yom HaShoah Memorial Service, a Holocaust Remembrance event at Shirat Hayam Synagogue in Ventnor, the speaker's words carried extra poignancy in wake of recent events. Last year, 200 anti-Semitic incidents were documented across New Jersey, according to a recent report.
Stockton to swap Carnegie Center for boathouse The University's Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a resolution to enter into negotiations with the Atlantic City Board of Education for property transfer, since the college has enough space for its programming at its new Atlantic City campus.
EHT reverses child care transportation changes The school district walked back a plan to eliminate courtesy busing to commercial child-care centers after parent backlash.
State high school football playoffs continue to evolve The NJSIAA Executive Committee approved two major changes regarding power rating and seeding systems for high school football. “Our goal is to create competitive balance,” said one athletic director.