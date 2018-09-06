The folklore surrounding the winter forecast of the Old Farmer's Almanac is almost unprecedented. Generations upon generations purchase the book to take in, as the peridocial describes itself, it's "new, useful and entertaining matter".
When it comes does to the actual weather forecast, though emphasis should be placed on "entertaining". After all, it has a large audience and provides plenty of helpful commentary, ranging from the ideal pH for growing vegetables and how to perfectly pickle foods.
When Robert B. Thomas founded the Old Farmer's Almanac (OFA) in 1792, computer models didn't exist. Reliable weather observations barely existed and organized observations were still 57 years away. Heck, when Thomas Jefferson used a barmometer to measure the pressure in 1776, the National Weather Service states that it was "one of the only ones in America at the time".
Alas, the calls for a "warm, wet" winter by the OFA should be taken with many, many grains of salt.
"When it comes to the forecast, there's teaching moments (with the Old Farmer's Almanac)" Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatology said.
The official National Weather Service forecast for climatological winter, defined as the coldest three months of the year, or December, January and February, favors above average temperatures and equal chances of above or below average rainfall. This is based on solid Meteorological principals. However, it does not go more detailed than that. Meanwhile, the OFA is forecasting cold periods in South Jersey, part of the "Atlantic Corridor" in early December, late January and mid-February.
Shunondo Basu is a Commodities Analyst and Meteorologist at Bloomberg in New York City. Basu produces long-range weather outlooks for traders in the United States. He said that mid-September is when you start to see more reliable winter forecasts put out.
"When it comes to predicting cold snaps, typically you cannot pick those out more than a month in advance," Basu said.
"It's completely unreasonable," Robinson also added.
The OFA is one of the first to produce a "detailed" winter forecast, completed over the summer. Mr. Thomas used a secret formula, influenced by sunspots. Now, that secret formula is kept in a black box in Derry, New Hampshire, where the OFA is location. This year, the OFA reports that a decrease in solar activity will contribute to the warmer conditions. However,
"it's disputed," Basu said.
The OFA says that a transition from a weak La Nina to a weak El Nino will mean "cold airmasses will have difficulty making any prolonged inroads into the... northeastern states." The Climate Prediction Center, a branch of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, agrees with the OFA. In a report on September 3 they state that there is a 70 percent chance that El Nino develops during the winter. While El Nino does typically bring warmer conditions to the northeast, a warm winter may just as well be from the Great Lakes, which have been running above average for all of them except for Lake Superior. As frigid northwest winds blow from Canada, they become moderated by the milder water temperature before moving into South Jersey.
How did the OFA do last winter? They called for South Jersey to be mild and wet. Looking back at the numbers at Atlantic City International Airport, temperatures were around 1.5 degrees above average and precipitation was nearly 5 inches above average.
So, yes it was good for our region. However, the nation as a whole was a different story. Only the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest were forecasted to be drier. However, analysis from NOAA shows that the Southeast, Southern Plains and much of the West were below average in the precipitation department (the Upper Midwest was drier).
When it came to temperatures, only predictions for the East Coast and parts of Texas were correct based on NOAA data. The OFA claims 80 percent accuracy. They claim 83 percent accuracy in the temperature prediction and 72 percent when it came to precipitation. So, this claim should be considered disputed.
Words of advice: Focus on the other aspects of the book, they can be helpful. While it is fun to look at the seasonal outlooks (this Meteorologists did as a child and teenager),
"we're in part of the country that's one of the most difficult to forecast. We're just squeezed between the poles and the equator," Robinson said.