The Philadelphia Phillies begin their most anticipated season since 2011.
First pitch for the Phillies’ home opener at Citizens Bank Park is slated for 3:05 p.m. Thursday against National League East divisional rival Atlanta Braves.
Before the 2011 season, the Phillies signed pitcher Cliff Lee as a free agent to create “the four aces” pitching staff.
This season, the prized free agent is outfielder Bryce Harper. He was the centerpiece of a busy offseason that included signing outfielder Andrew McCutchen and relief pitcher David Robertson, and trading for All-Stars catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura.
The 2011 season ended with the Phillies winning 102 games and losing in the National League Division Series to the St. Louis Cardinals. That was the last time Philadelphia made the playoffs and had a winning record.
How will this season unfold?
What follows is 10 predictions for the Phillies in 2019:
10 Dave Robertson will emerge as the consistent closer and save 33 games.
9 Center fielder Odubel Herrera will continue to struggle with consistency. This will be his last season in Philadelphia.
8 Scott Kingery will rebound from his poor rookie season, where he batted .226 and had a .267 on-base percentage. Kingery will be the Phillies every day third baseman by June 1.
7 Nick Pivetta will have a breakout year. Pivetta averaged 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings last season. All he was lacking was experience. His ERA — 4.77 last season — will dip below 4.00, and he gives the Phillies a chance to win almost each time he steps to the mound.
6 Vince Velasquez does not have a breakout season. The starting pitcher will continue to struggle with consistency. The Phillies will acquire a veteran pitcher at the July trade deadline. Velasquez will be shifted to the bullpen.
5 Rhys Hoskins will feel more comfortable playing his natural position of first base. It will show at the plate, where he’ll hit more than 40 home runs and knock in more than 100 runs.
4 Nick Williams will come off the bench to hit two walk-off, pinch-hit home runs.
3 Aaron Nola will continue to be one of the National League’s top pitchers. But he won’t be as lucky. Nola was 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA last season. Put him down for a 13-12 record with a 3.01 ERA this season.
2 Bryce Harper’s at-bats will be appointment television. The outfielder will hit a career-best 43 home runs, but he will create some angst by only batting .259. The analytics fans will counter criticism of the batting average by pointing toward Harper’s career-best 100-plus walks.
1 It will be an exciting season at Citizens Bank Park but not that exciting. The starting pitching will still be worrisome. The Phillies will finish 87-75 and lose to the Chicago Cubs 6-3 in the NL wild card game.