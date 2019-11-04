A preliminary autopsy report has found the pilot whose plane crashed into a house in a Middlesex County suburb last week was alive at the time of impact. Dr. Michael Schloss was the only one aboard the Cessna 414 when it crashed Tuesday in Woodbridge Township. Township spokesman John Hagerty said Monday the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office found the Port Orange, Florida, resident’s heart didn’t appear to be in distress. It also found soot in his lungs, indicating he was alive when the plane crashed. No one on the ground was injured.
Flight takes off, makes emergency landing at Newark Liberty: A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the crew reported smelling smoke in the cockpit.Flight 800 had departed from Newark Liberty International Airport early Monday and was headed for Orlando when the problem arose, officials said. The plane returned to the airport. No injuries were reported.
Bombing conviction upheld: A federal appeals court in New York upheld the conviction on weapons of mass destruction charges of a New Jersey man who set off small bombs in two states. The court upheld the conviction Monday of Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who is serving a life prison sentence. Rahimi was sentenced in February 2018 for the Sept. 17, 2016, attacks that sent shrapnel across a New York City block. The bombings triggered a two-day manhunt that ended in a shootout with police in Linden, New Jersey.
Earlier this month, he was convicted in a New Jersey court of multiple counts of attempted murder in the shootout.
— Associated Press
