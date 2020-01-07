Fans of the early days of Van Halen will have something to cheer about this Saturday, Jan. 11, as Van Halen Nation, a popular tribute act comes to the Levoy Theatre in Millville. This four piece dedicates itself solely to the David Lee Roth era of Van Halen which produced many of the band’s most popular hits including “Jump,” “Panama,” “Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love,” “Dance the Night Away” and many more. Opening for Van Halen Nation will be the AC/DC tribute act Voltage, giving fans a chance to double down on the ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll.
Tickets for the show are $17-$22 and can be purchased at Levoy.net.
The Levoy Theatre is located at 126 N. High Street in Millville.
Contact: rloughlin@pressofac.com
