'It was a very sad day in Margate on Friday'
Margate Mayor Mike Becker and other Atlantic County officials weigh in on the ongoing federal investigation into prescription drug fraud by public employees in South Jersey. The seven people most recently charged are scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Camden. Follow Staff Writer Molly Bilinski on Twitter for updates from court.
Pleasantville students celebrate 'Becoming' at Rise Up March More than 1,000 students from the district's six schools walked in this year's youth rally at the South Main Street School. Click here to see a gallery from the event.
Corbin City man charged with murdering his girlfriend's father. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Reid, 32, beat 60-year-old Kenneth Lea to death, later admitting to officers he'd used methamphetamine prior to the attack.
Your March Madness Guide: the NCAA Tournament is primed to top itself again. Get the latest news and updates here.
Mainland's Watson is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Junior Kylee Watson led the Mustangs to the state Group III championship and averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. But she said everything Mainland accomplished this year was a team effort. Check out the rest of the 2019 girls basketball All-Stars.
Reinventing AC: Every month, The Press focuses on a central issue affecting Atlantic City and its revitalization. In March, we are reporting on the city's public health issues. Read this month's stories and join the conversation at ReinventingAC.com.