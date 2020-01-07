President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center, according to the president's campaign schedule. The rally starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for free through the president's website. There is a two-ticket, per-person limit and and are availabler on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Atlantic County Freeholder Amy Gatto, a Republican from HamiltonTownship, has requested to be replaced as chairperson at Tuesday's reorganization meeting. Gatto is expected to be replaced by Freeholder Frank Formica, of Atlantic City, who served as chairman for more than a decade before Gatto.
Brigantine's Amy Kennedy, 41, formally launched her campaign Monday to be the Democratic candidate to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, and called on county Democratic chairs to reconsider their early endorsement of a rival. The addiction crisis, mental health environmental issues and jobs for South Jersey would be Kennedy's top priorities.
Here are the biggest jackpots scored at the Atlantic City casinos in December that were for more than $50.000. The list is sorted by casino and includes the date of the win, the jackpot amount and the theme of the slot machine.
Middle Township girls basketball handed Wildwood Catholic its first loss. Freshman Jada Elston hits a 3-pointer to lift the Panthers over the Crusaders. Check out the photo gallery.
A group marched Monday morning on Bridgeton City Hall because it has been frustrated by the lack of city involvement and the dwindling number of volunteers in the search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez. The group of a dozen marchers met at City Park. More than half of the marchers were of Dulce's family.
