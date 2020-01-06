President Donald J. Trump will hold a rally Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center, according to the president's campaign schedule.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for free through the president's website. There is a two-ticket, per-person limit and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This is a developing story. Check back for details 

