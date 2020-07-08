Question: Among my late father's political memorabilia is a collection of Presidential campaign items gathered at garage and house sales over several decades before his death. I am particularly interested in obtaining information about President Harry S. Truman's 1949 round, 2 1/8-inch inauguration pinback button dated "January 20, 1949" Decorated with a blue "I'm just wild about Harry" message on a white background, musical notes on a staff and "Washington D.C." at the bottom, the button is in excellent condition. I am also interested in any information you can provide about Harry S. Truman. Thank you, R.B., Tuckahoe
Answer: Harry S. Truman, 33rd President of the United States (1945-1953) succeeded on the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt after serving as Vice President. Born in Louisiana, Truman was a farmer for more than 10 years, served in WWi and in the Reserves after the War, eventually becoming a Colonel.
Truman later owned a men's clothing store, became a lawyer, was elected as a County Judge in 1922, became a U.S. Senator in 1934, was reelected in 1940, ran for President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Vice President in 1944 and took the oath of office for that position January 29, 1945. When President Roosevelt died in April,1945, Truman became the 33rd President of the United States, taking the oath during April of 1945.
Truman was U.S. President during the dropping of two atomic bombs, participated in a Potsdam, Germany conference and experienced the founding of the United Nations organization.
He won his 1948 re-election and retired to Independence, Missouri in 1953. He also founded and supported his library before his death in 1972.
A Harry Truman round "I'm just wild about Harry, Inauguration January 20 1949 Washington D.C." button sold this year for $180.00.
Question: I inherited some furniture including two matching chairs left to me by a distant relative. Described in her Will as "a pair of Bentwood chairs" they are iight-weight stained wood with a simple, functional design, open arms, stamped laminated seats and marked "Thonet" which is underlined. Thank you for anything you can tell me about the maker and possible value of these chairs. L. R., Longport
Answer: Your antique chairs were created from the mid-to-late 1800's by Michael Thonet, a Vienese furniture maker who perfected the process of using steam to bend wood.
Known as the father of bentwood technology, Thonet developed in 1856 bentwood furniture that was made by wetting wood and soaking or steaming it, then bending it to harden into curved shapes. The process was used to create shapes or patterns for chairs, rocking chairs and other casual furniture. Thonet's unusual light pieces soon became popular and continued to be favorites for many years
Following the founding of Thonet's factory in 1861, his chairs were sold all over the world and were very popular from the 1870's to the 1970's..
After Thonet's death, his sons opened more factories and later his chairs once again became extremely fashionable, especially when renewed interest in Art Nouveau items during the 1960's fostered further revival of Thonet's bentwood pieces.
Recently, a pair of antique Thonet bentwood chairs made in Austria and with their original labels intact sold for $100 and another similar pair brought $133.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.