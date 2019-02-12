The 2,000-point club
Bill Robinson, Atlantic Christian, 2,695
LaMarr Greer, Overbrook/Middle Township, 2,637
Reggie Miller, Pleasantville, 2,505
Josh Wright, Cape May Tech, 2,311 (active)
Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2,289
Chad Storr, Pilgrim Academy, 2,168
John Leahy, Wildwood Catholic/Middle Twp., 2,139
Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2,131
Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2,103
Len Burrell, Oakcrest, 2,061
Tim Burns, St. Joseph, 2,043
Dan Leahy, Wildwood Catholic, 2,030
Walter Heard, Buena Regional, 2,027
Marcellus Ross, 2,005, St. Joseph (active)
Peyton Wejnert, Pt. Pleasant Borough/Southern Regional, 2,000