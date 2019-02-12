The 2,000-point club

Bill Robinson, Atlantic Christian, 2,695

LaMarr Greer, Overbrook/Middle Township, 2,637

Reggie Miller, Pleasantville, 2,505

Josh Wright, Cape May Tech, 2,311 (active)

Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2,289

Chad Storr, Pilgrim Academy, 2,168

John Leahy, Wildwood Catholic/Middle Twp., 2,139

Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2,131

Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2,103

Len Burrell, Oakcrest, 2,061

Tim Burns, St. Joseph, 2,043

Dan Leahy, Wildwood Catholic, 2,030

Walter Heard, Buena Regional, 2,027

Marcellus Ross, 2,005, St. Joseph (active)

Peyton Wejnert, Pt. Pleasant Borough/Southern Regional, 2,000

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments