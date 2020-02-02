Boys basketball

1. Camden (1) 15-1: Beat Holy Cross 83-42 on Saturday.

2. Wildwood Catholic (2) 13-3: Lost to Seton Hall Prep 64-44 on Saturday.

3. Moorestown (3) 15-1: Beat Haddonfield 27-25 on Saturday.

4. Timber Creek (4) 16-1: Chargers have won eight straight.

5. Burlington City (6) 15-1: Beat Penns Grove 68-53 on Friday.

6. Toms River North (7) 15-3: Mariners have won 10 of last 11 games.

7. St. Augustine Prep (8) 14-3: Beat Atlantic City 61-49 on Friday.

8. Camden Catholic (10) 12-4: Beat Paul VI 59-57 last week.

9 Holy Cross (9) 12-2: Lost to Camden 83-42 on Saturday.

10. Haddonfield (UR) 15-2: Saturday’s loss to Moorestown ended a 14-game winning streak.

11. Mainland Reg. (UR) 14-4: Mustangs have won six straight.

Girls basketball

1. Trenton Catholic (2) 16-1: Beat Manchester Township 71-61 last week.

2. Manchester Township (1) 15-3: Hawks have won seven of their last eight.

3. Cherokee (3) 17-0: Chiefs edged Washington Township 28-27 last week.

4. Bishop Eustace (6): Beat Wildwood 53-21 on Saturday

5. Paul VI (7) 15-2: Paul VI has won five straight

6. Washington Township (10) 11-4: Beat Lenape 45-31 on Saturday.

7. Lenape (4) 12-5: Loss to Washington Township snapped a five-game winning streak.

8. Wildwood Catholic (11) 14-2: Crusaders have won five straight.

9. Eastern Reg. (5) 10-4: Rebounded from loss to Paul VI with victory over Cherry Hill East.

10. Ocean City (UR) 11-5: Red Raiders have won 10 straight.

11. Mainland Reg. (8) 11-4: Mustangs have won eight of last nine games.

Wrestling

1. Camden Catholic (1) 15-2

2. Kingsway Regional (2) 11-3

3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 16-3

4. Southern Regional (4) 14-1

5. Toms River North (5) 13-4-1

6. Paulsboro (6) 11-2

7. Williamstown (9) 12-2

8. Woodstown (7) 10-5

9. Cherokee (8) 10-7

10. Delsea Regional (10) 7-6

11. Highland Reg. (UR) 11-6

Boys swimming

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 11-0

2. Egg Harbor Township (2) 8-0

3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 6-2

4. Mainland Reg. (4) 10-2

5. Shawnee (5) 6-2-1

6. Haddonfield (6) 8-4

7. Cherokee (7) 7-2

8. Bishop Eustace (8) 8-2

9. Ocean City (9) 8-3

10. Southern Reg. (10) 11-0

11. Gloucester Catholic (11) 6-0

Girls swimming

1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0

2. Haddonfield (2) 7-2

3. Mainland Reg. (3) 12-0

4. Moorestown (4) 7-2

5. Ocean City (5) 8-1-1

6. Egg Harbor Township (6) 5-2-1

7. Shawnee (7) 7-3

8. Clearview Reg. (8) 7-0

9. Kingsway Reg. (9) 6-2

10. Southern Reg. (10) 10-0

11. Cherokee (11) 6-3

