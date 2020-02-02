Boys basketball
1. Camden (1) 15-1: Beat Holy Cross 83-42 on Saturday.
2. Wildwood Catholic (2) 13-3: Lost to Seton Hall Prep 64-44 on Saturday.
3. Moorestown (3) 15-1: Beat Haddonfield 27-25 on Saturday.
4. Timber Creek (4) 16-1: Chargers have won eight straight.
5. Burlington City (6) 15-1: Beat Penns Grove 68-53 on Friday.
6. Toms River North (7) 15-3: Mariners have won 10 of last 11 games.
7. St. Augustine Prep (8) 14-3: Beat Atlantic City 61-49 on Friday.
8. Camden Catholic (10) 12-4: Beat Paul VI 59-57 last week.
9 Holy Cross (9) 12-2: Lost to Camden 83-42 on Saturday.
10. Haddonfield (UR) 15-2: Saturday’s loss to Moorestown ended a 14-game winning streak.
11. Mainland Reg. (UR) 14-4: Mustangs have won six straight.
Girls basketball
1. Trenton Catholic (2) 16-1: Beat Manchester Township 71-61 last week.
2. Manchester Township (1) 15-3: Hawks have won seven of their last eight.
3. Cherokee (3) 17-0: Chiefs edged Washington Township 28-27 last week.
4. Bishop Eustace (6): Beat Wildwood 53-21 on Saturday
5. Paul VI (7) 15-2: Paul VI has won five straight
6. Washington Township (10) 11-4: Beat Lenape 45-31 on Saturday.
7. Lenape (4) 12-5: Loss to Washington Township snapped a five-game winning streak.
8. Wildwood Catholic (11) 14-2: Crusaders have won five straight.
9. Eastern Reg. (5) 10-4: Rebounded from loss to Paul VI with victory over Cherry Hill East.
10. Ocean City (UR) 11-5: Red Raiders have won 10 straight.
11. Mainland Reg. (8) 11-4: Mustangs have won eight of last nine games.
Wrestling
1. Camden Catholic (1) 15-2
2. Kingsway Regional (2) 11-3
3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 16-3
4. Southern Regional (4) 14-1
5. Toms River North (5) 13-4-1
6. Paulsboro (6) 11-2
7. Williamstown (9) 12-2
8. Woodstown (7) 10-5
9. Cherokee (8) 10-7
10. Delsea Regional (10) 7-6
11. Highland Reg. (UR) 11-6
Boys swimming
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 11-0
2. Egg Harbor Township (2) 8-0
3. St. Augustine Prep (3) 6-2
4. Mainland Reg. (4) 10-2
5. Shawnee (5) 6-2-1
6. Haddonfield (6) 8-4
7. Cherokee (7) 7-2
8. Bishop Eustace (8) 8-2
9. Ocean City (9) 8-3
10. Southern Reg. (10) 11-0
11. Gloucester Catholic (11) 6-0
Girls swimming
1. Cherry Hill East (1) 9-0
2. Haddonfield (2) 7-2
3. Mainland Reg. (3) 12-0
4. Moorestown (4) 7-2
5. Ocean City (5) 8-1-1
6. Egg Harbor Township (6) 5-2-1
7. Shawnee (7) 7-3
8. Clearview Reg. (8) 7-0
9. Kingsway Reg. (9) 6-2
10. Southern Reg. (10) 10-0
11. Cherokee (11) 6-3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.