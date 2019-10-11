Attention Stockton University students: Are you interested in learning about journalism while working in a newsroom?
Do you like to write? Take photographs or shoot video? Do you have an interest in data, or are you really good at social media?
If so, The Press of Atlantic City is interested in working with you through our internship program.
The Press of Atlantic City is interviewing candidates for internships for the Spring, Summer and Fall of 2020. The internships are paid and students can document their time with us as part of their educational transcripts.
Successful candidates will spend 10-12 weeks working in our newsroom working alongside our editors, reporters and photographers.
Through our program, students will get to learn the basics of journalism through a hands-on experience, an invaluable benefit to anyone aspiring to work in the media landscape.
Our newsroom is passionate about what we do here and committed to serving our audience.
Stockton students do not have to be pursuing a journalism degree to apply, but an interest in media is ideal. So is a willingness to work as part of a team and the ability to adapt to a fast-paced work environment. Interns will have the opportunity to be part of our coverage team a it reports on local events.
This program is open only to Stockton students and is made possible through the Charles C. Reynolds Scholarship Fund.
Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to Executive Editor W.F. Keough at wkeough@pressofac. com.
