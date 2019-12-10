Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
5-7 175 RB/WR/DB
Byers repeats as The Press Player of the Year. He has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University. Byers rushed 178 times for 1,370 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored 35 touchdowns and 210 points. Byers finished his career with 102 touchdowns, 4,958 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.