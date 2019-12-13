Egg Harbor Township Olivia Shafer Press All-Stars Girls Runner of the Year

Egg Harbor Township senior Olivia Shafer is The Press All-Stars Girls Runner of the Year. Dec. 12, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Shafer, a senior, won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV championships. She finished fourth at the state Group IV championship and sixth at the Meet of Champions.

