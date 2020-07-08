New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices reopened Tuesday for in-person services and were met with lines longer than most popular Disney World attractions after being closed for more than three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MVC officials urged customers to wait a week or more before visiting a branch as lines were expected to exceed capacity.
Democrat Amy Kennedy of Brigantine appears to have won the Democratic nomination for the 2nd Congressional District after her chief opponent Bridget Callahan Harrison conceded shortly after polls closed Tuesday. Kennedy is married to Patrick Kennedy, the former Rhode Island congressman and mental health advocate, who is the son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. will have to wait a little longer to learn whether he will go on to seek reelection in November or whether challengers Pamela Thomas-Fields or Jimmy Whitehead were able to garner the votes to unseat him. With only about 1,000 votes counted as of 9:30 p.m., Small had 643, about 60%, with Thomas-Fields getting 362 and Whitehead 58.
Here is a photo gallery of Middle Township High School's traditional in-person commencement ceremony Tuesday, which was the first of the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More pictures accompany Staff Writer Claire Lowe's story about how the ceremony remained traditional if not for the heat of the summer sun beating on the field, and the black "X" marks taped on the bleachers to keep families separated.
Severe South Jersey thunderstorms Monday blossomed from two small showers near Philadelphia. A water spout appeared in Stone Harbor. A funnel cloud was seen near Buena Borough, and there were numerous reports of flooded roads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.