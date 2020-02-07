Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29.
The palace said 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James’s Palace. The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice’s great-great-great-great grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840.
The queen will host a reception afterwards at Buckingham Palace.
Disney apologizes to school charged in showing of ‘Lion King’: The Walt Disney Co. apologized to a California school that was charged a $250 licensing fee after showing the company’s 2019 remake of “The Lion King” during a fundraiser.
Emerson Elementary School in Berkeley was billed by Movie Licensing USA on behalf of Disney for “illegally screening” the film at a “parent’s night out” event that raised $800 last year, KPIX-TV reported Thursday. Since the school did not have a license with Disney, it was asked to pay $250.
PTA President David Rose said a parent bought the movie at Best Buy. School officials were shocked when they got the bill and didn’t know they were breaking any rules, he said.
“The event made $800, so if we have to fork over a third of it to Disney, so be it. You know, lesson learned,” Rose told the news station.
But on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted an apology to the school on behalf of the company.
“I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative,” Iger said.
‘Pitch Perfect’ star Ben Platt picking up honor at Harvard: Award-winning actor and musician Ben Platt is being honored by Harvard University’s famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals as its 2020 Man of the Year.
At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.
— Associated Press
Benetton fires famed photographer over insensitive remarks: Photographer Olivier Toscani made a career out of provocative advertising campaigns for Benetton, the Italian clothing maker famed for its colorful knitwear. But that decades-long relationship has been severed after Toscani outraged relatives of victims in the deadly 2018 Genoa bridge collapse.
Toscani told RAI television this week, “who cares about a bridge collapse?” He was responding to a public flap over a photograph of founding members of the Sardines political protest movement alongside key members of the Benetton family, which controls the company that maintained the bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.