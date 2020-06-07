Britain’s Prince William has revealed he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 — an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation — was made public to mark Volunteers Week.
Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”
William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.
Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater: Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater, said he is stepping down after a former performer leveled accusations of racism against the comedy institution.
In a lengthy letter posted on the company’s website, Alexander said he “failed to create an anti-racist environment wherein artists of color might thrive. I am so deeply and inexpressibly sorry,”
He vowed Friday he will be replaced by a person of color.
The originally Chicago- and Toronto-based Second City was an early training ground for “Saturday Night Live” players including John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner and Chris Redd, among other comedy stars such as Keegan Michael-Key, and the company produced “SCTV” TV series in the 1970s and ‘80s.
Kanye West attends Chicago protest, donates $2M to victims: Kanye West has donated $2 million to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
A representative for the rapper confirmed some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.
Donations also were made to the legal teams of Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February, and Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March. Friday would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.
West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night.
Composers Williams, Morricone honored in Spain for film scores: A Spanish foundation on Friday awarded one of the country’s most prestigious awards to composers Ennio Morricone and John Williams for their film work.
The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards said the Italian and American composers “have enriched hundreds of films with their talent.”
The pair “demonstrate complete mastery of composition as well as narrative, building emotion, tension and lyricism at the service of cinematographic images.”
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.