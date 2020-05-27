Professional sports can resume in Pennsylvania where the governor’s stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus is no longer in force, but without spectators, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Wednesday.
Those teams and competitors will be allowed to practice or play in counties where Wolf’s yellow or green designation applies in his stoplight-colored three-phase reopening plan.
To resume, a team or a league must develop a coronavirus safety plan that has been approved by Wolf’s state Department of Health and it must include testing or screening and monitoring of all “on-venue” players and personnel, the administration said.
Fans or spectators cannot be permitted inside or outside the sporting venue property, the administration said.
Auto racing
F1 teams limited to a $145 million budget cap for next year: Formula One teams will be limited to spending $145 million next season and even less in following years, after motorsport’s governing body approved a budget cap Wednesday.
FIA said in a statement that the cap will be scaled down to $140 million in 2022 and $135 million for 2023-2025, based on a 21-race season. It excludes driver salaries and engine costs.
“Formula 1 wins today. This is a crucially important moment for our sport,” said McLaren team chief executive Zak Brown, who had pushed for a lower cap. “F1 has been financially unsustainable for some time, and inaction would have risked the future of F1 and its participants.”
Combat sports
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas after Nevada approves return: Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada.
The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.
The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports that has been in place in Nevada since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance Saturday night at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex in Las Vegas, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same place June 6.
Top Rank is expected to hold fan-free boxing shows at the MGM Grand on June 9 and June 11.
— Associated Press
