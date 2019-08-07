OCEAN RESORT
7 P.M. THURSDAY, AUG. 8; $20, $35, $49, $75, $175
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Professional Fight League brings on the big boys Thursday night as heavyweights and light heavyweights compete in this mixed martial arts event. Kelvin Tiller (11-2-0) will battle Denis Goltsov (23-5-0) in a match of undefeated heavyweights, while Satoshi Ishii 21-8-1 takes on Jared Rosholt (17-7-0). In light heavyweight action, Vinny Magalhaes (18-11-0) fights Rakim Cleveland (19-12-1), while Maxim Grishin (29-7-1) and Mikhail Mokhnatkin (11-4-2) face off.