OCEAN CASINO RESORT
5:30 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 25; $20, $35, $49, $75
WHAT TO EXPECT: The Professional Fighters League is unique amongst mixed martial arts leagues in that it contains a regular season, a postseason and championship. On Thursday night the 2019 season continues with a stellar fight card. Chris Wade (15-5-0) will take on Akmed Aliev (18-4-0) in a lightweight matchup, while Lance Palmer (17-3-0-0) battles Luis Rafael Laurentino (34-1-0) in a featherweight bout. Other exciting matches include Loik Radzhabov (11-1-0) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-5-0) and Natan Schulte (16-3-1) vs. Ramsey Nijem (10-7-0).