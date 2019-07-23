Howard earns upset

Boston’s John Howard, top, upsets Hawaii’s Ray Cooper III with first-round TKO on Thursday during the Professional Fighters League event at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

OCEAN CASINO RESORT

5:30 P.M. THURSDAY, JULY 25; $20, $35, $49, $75

WHAT TO EXPECT: The Professional Fighters League is unique amongst mixed martial arts leagues in that it contains a regular season, a postseason and championship. On Thursday night the 2019 season continues with a stellar fight card. Chris Wade (15-5-0) will take on Akmed Aliev (18-4-0) in a lightweight matchup, while Lance Palmer (17-3-0-0) battles Luis Rafael Laurentino (34-1-0) in a featherweight bout. Other exciting matches include Loik Radzhabov (11-1-0) vs. Ylies Djiroun (16-5-0) and Natan Schulte (16-3-1) vs. Ramsey Nijem (10-7-0).

