An annual drive to give away 2,000 prom dresses to local girls has been postponed to mid-April due to COVID-19 fears, organizer Rene Kane wrote in an email Friday.
A message to Kane from Kensington said the store wanted to minimize the number of people inside it at a given time.
"Today, 40 girls left with dresses and huge smiles on their faces. We shed a few happy tears, which made us all feel that the work involved to put this together was worth it," Kane wrote in an email. "We left all the racks as if we will be back."
Project Prom originally was scheduled to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
