RIO GRANDE — A long vacant lot at the corner of Route 9 and Route 47 could become a pocket park under a proposal reviewed by Middle Township Committee on Monday, Dec. 16.
Committee members described the lot as a persistent eyesore.
Township Committee member Ike Gandy said at the workshop meeting Monday afternoon that he gets upset every time he drives by the site, which is mostly empty but for some traffic signs and a stack of steel girders to one side. Most of the lot is paved with cement, with a patch of dirt as the center.
Gandy later added that he was surprised to learn that township engineer Vince Orlando and his firm, Engineering Design Associates, donated the time to work on the concept design.
The idea is in its infancy. Township officials hope for help from the Cape May County open space fund to pay for work to the site, which once served as a gas station. For more than a decade, the property has stood vacant, aside from occasional use as a staging area for projects undertaken by the state Department of Transportation.
According to Cassandra Higgins with the township engineering firm, the state had ruled that the property was too close to the intersection to allow cars to safely pull out, ending its use as a gas station and precluding most other uses. The property has been owned by the state for years, she said.
Higgins led the presentation at the Monday workshop meeting, with occasional input from Orlando.
The township hopes the state will donate the land for the park, possibly in exchange for township land nearby. The property is in a high-profile location poorly suited for storage and parking heavy equipment, according to Mayor Tim Donohue.
“They have a DOT yard a half a mile away,” Donohue said. He said there is no excuse for the property remaining in its current condition.
Township administrator Kimberly Krauss said she met with county officials about the idea and has heard positive feedback. The county is already active in the area, which is close to the former Kmart that is in the process of becoming the County Commons, a planned combination of public and private use that is set to include social service offices and a clinic for veterans as well as retail space and a new theater.
Krauss was also told that state officials have indicated the DOT would not be opposed to the idea.
Higgins’ plans showed a paved section including seating areas, shade and extensive planting on the small property. She also showed a fountain in the small park.
Township officials see that proposal as likely to breathe new life into the neighborhood. That could drive more demand for the park, as county employees look for somewhere nice to eat outside during their lunch breaks when the weather is warm.
Donohue suggested a memorial for veterans could be placed at the park.
The property sits at one of the busiest intersections in the township, in an area that has seen the development of numerous large retail stores over the past 20 years. It is also on one of the main routes into Wildwood.
Orlando described Monday’s presentation as a first step, giving the township a concept to take to the county, the state and to other agencies.
Donohue said the proposal will get a lot of people in the community excited, suggesting that it is what the people of Rio Grande deserve to see.
“I like it. It’s a great start. A great conversation starter,” Donohue said. “It looks a heck of a lot better than what’s there now.”
Donohue said it would fit well with other projects now underway, including county work at a nearby park on Railroad Avenue, set to become the township’s first dog park while offering a playground and other amenities.
Work continues on the final section of the Middle Township bike path north of the Cape May County Zoo, he said. Finding a route for the path through private lands and wetlands has proven challenging this year.
Work is also shaping up on a new fishing pier in the Avalon Manor section of township, where a former pier had been closed due to safety concerns.
“You can see it taking shape. That’s exciting,” Donohue said.
