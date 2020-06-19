A proposed $100 million water park next to the Showboat Hotel will be an aquatic-amusement experience that will be second to none, hotel owner Bart Blatstein said. Blatstein believes the proposed 100,000-square-foot water park and entertainment center will be a catalyst for getting more families to the city.
New Jersey malls will be allowed to reopen starting June 29, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks, and stores will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Sanitation will have to be provided at entrances, and theaters and arcades will remain closed. Mall restaurants will be allowed to offer takeout and outdoor dining.
The Atlantic County Board of Elections has already received 12,800 completed ballots with more than two weeks to go until the state's first vote-by-mail primary election July 7. That's already more vote-by-mail ballots than the county elections board has processed in any past election including general elections, and many times the number of any previous primary.
Three Atlantic City High School boys basketball players — Stephen Byard, Teriq Chapman and Kiraan Palms — will attend junior colleges. All three Atlantic City High School graduates didn't get a chance to play as sophomores because Atlantic City was a senior-dominated team that reached the South Jersey Group IV final that season.
This year's edition of the Lighthouse International Film Festival features two documentaries of particular interest to South Jersey. Oscar-winning documentarian Julia Reichert, who spent her summers growing up on Long Beach Island, returns with "9to5: The Story of a Movement." Meanwhile, "The Pine Barrens" is a documentary filmed over six years in the 1.1 million acres located in the middle of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.