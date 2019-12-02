A man who provided a woman with an illegally purchased shotgun that she used to kill herself has been charged with reckless manslaughter, authorities said.
Kenneth Pinte also faces a hindering apprehension charge and weapons offenses stemming from the shooting, Bergen County prosecutors said.
It was not known whether the 21-year-old Paramus man retained an attorney.
The woman was found dead in the basement of her family’s Paramus home on Saturday, authorities said. Investigators said they traced the weapon to Pinte, who was charged Sunday.
Authorities said the investigation into the death continues.
Bible college president accused of assaulting student: The president of a Louisiana Bible college has been charged with sexually assaulting a student on a flight from Israel to New Jersey.
Sixty-five-year-old Cornelius Tilton, of New Orleans, was seated next to a 19-year-old man on a flight from Tel Aviv to Newark Liberty International Airport. Tilton allegedly touched the student inappropriately and grabbed the student’s hand, forcing the victim to touch himself in a sexual manner, federal prosecutors said.
Tilton was arrested by FBI agents Saturday when the plane arrived in Newark. He was charged with abusive sexual contact and was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.
It wasn’t known whether Tilton has retained an attorney. He could face up to two years in prison if convicted.
Man killed by police in Secaucus: A police officer shot and killed a man Sunday night in Secaucus.
Authorities have not released many details about what happened other than to say the shooting occurred in the Harmon Cove residential development. Police have not disclosed the man’s name.
The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting as required by law.
Officials said the investigation was ongoing.
— Associated Press
