Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae asked residents to report any type of behavioral changes a possible offender might exhibit, including the altering of routines, such as missing school or work, missing scheduled appointments or commitments, or suddenly leaving town with no explanation or a plausible reason.
“Our community is concerned about her (Dulce’s) safety,” Webb-McRae said. “We thank the public for the numerous calls and information. We want you to know that law enforcement is tracking down every lead that is provided. ... At this point in the investigation, we continue to consider all possibilities.”
