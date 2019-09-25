“We are asking anyone who may have been at the Bridgeton City Park Recreational Area on Monday, September 16, 2019, between the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. to check their cell phones to see if they took photos and/or videos while they were in the area,” Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae wrote in an email. “Their media may contain information which seems innocuous to them but is a valuable piece of the puzzle in helping us bring Dulce home to her family.”
The FBI is setting up a web link where people can upload photos they took last Monday, and people can also contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI (hit option 4, then option 8) to advise that they have media to provide.
