Protesters take to streets for march against police brutality in Atlantic City: Hundreds marched Saturday afternoon down Atlantic Avenue from City Hall to the police station chanting “No justice! No peace! No racist police!”
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?: Besides the lingering question of when the casinos will reopen, what Atlantic City casinos will look like when the time comes to open their doors is starting to come into focus.
DEP cites North Wildwood over oceanfront development: Two notices of violation for construction and dune removal without permits or authorizations were announced Saturday.
St. Joseph backers say Camden Diocese has rejected their offer to buy school, fields: The survival hopes of St. Joseph High School and Elementary School took another hit Friday night.
Middle Township's Kira Sides is The Press Female Athlete of the Year: Sides is a three-sport athlete, a rarity in today’s high school sports scene.
