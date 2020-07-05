City Hall

What you need to know about the 2nd Congressional District primary: Before voting in the upcoming primary, check out our guide to see where each candidate stands on a number of issues.

What you need to know about Tuesday's Atlantic City primary elections: Tuesday’s primary election features two races in Atlantic City, for mayor and 2nd Ward council. Get to know each candidate more here.

Atlantic City Black Lives Matter protest ends in organizer's arrest: Steve Young and six other men were arrested while trying to block the Atlantic City Expressway in an attempt to "shut the city down."

Seeing more fireworks these days? You're not alone: If amateur pyrotechnics keep you up at night, or you’ve been shooting off more bottle rockets and whizzbangs this summer than in years past, we’d like to hear from you.

Local minor leaguers weigh in on canceled season, player development: “Now that it’s official, it makes it a little easier to plan stuff to work on and not have to worry about being ready for a season," said Danny Nunan, 20, a 2018 Ocean City High School graduate who played last season for the Los Angeles Angels’ rookie league affiliate, the AZL Angels in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Buddy Kennedy, at the Millville Junior Babe Ruth fields Saturday, says he is worried about how a lost minor league season will impact his development. ‘It’s definitely going to motivate me this offseason to be in the best shape I can possibly be,’ said the 2017 Millville High School graduate, who batted .262 with 101 hits, 50 runs and 49 RBIs with Arizona’s single-A team.

