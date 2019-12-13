Democrats protest to persuade Van Drew to change impeachment vote: Retired Mainland Regional High School teacher Rebecca Harlan called U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew a "Republican in Democrat's clothing," as protesters outside the congressman's Mays Landing office voiced their displeasure with his plan to vote against impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Atlantic City gaming revenues eclipse $3 billion in 2019: “I know there were a lot of naysayers around 2014 who thought that we would never get to this level,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “We are far from the level of $5.2 billion that we were in 2006, but this is a step in the right direction.”
Pleasantville school officials consider naming bleachers for shooting victim: The Board of Education on Tuesday agreed it would consider a proposal to dedicate the home football bleachers to 10-year-old Micah "Dew" Tennant, who was fatally shot last month during a playoff game against Camden.
Oakcrest's Gabe Paz is The Press Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Paz scored a team-leading 27 goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to beat St. Augustine Prep and capture the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title.
Stockton men's basketball finding much-needed leadership in youth: With Vineland graduate DJ Campbell and Wildwood graduate Kyion Flanders leading the way, coach Scott Bittner has two skilled players who love the game of basketball and play with a competitive edge, columnist Michael McGarry writes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.