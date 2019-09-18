Pt. Pleasant Beach (2-0) at Pinelands Regional (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Aaron Harris returned a punt 20 yards for a touchdown in Pineland's 22-6 loss to Asbury Park last week. The Pt. Pleasant defense has allowed just one touchdown this season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments