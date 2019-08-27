An application to demolish the old 7-Eleven at 3728 Atlantic-Brigantine Boulevard to make way for five townhome units in two separate structures is going before the Brigantine Planning Committee. The applicant is asking for a variance to permit townhomes in the commercially-zoned district. The applications also seeks a variance for the rear yards, which would be 6 feet instead of the required 15 feet; a variance for 76% lot coverage where the maximum is 60%; and a variance for a building height of 35 feet when the requirement is 30 feet, in addition to other variances.