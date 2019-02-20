'The public deserves to know about it'

NJ Transit Rail shutting down AC route
State officials say a residency requirement put in place in 2011 has created a shortage of engineers for NJ Transit and should be revoked. An NJ Transit train travels from Atlantic City toward Lindenwold as seen from an overpass near Route 30. on Friday, NJ Transit Rail will stop Atlantic City route on Sept. 5 and resume sometime next year. Aug.10, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Legislators and state transportation officials will meet in Atlantic City on Thursday to discuss the reopening of the Atlantic City Rail Line and hear from disgruntled commuters.

Hammonton's Little Italy. Local businessman Tom Ricca has been leading a crusade to advertise a Little Italy district in the heart of one of the state’s most Italian towns.

Can art fight blight? The Press' Reinventing AC project explores how public art projects have helped mask Asbury Park's blight, with artists and developers now looking toward Atlantic City for similar inspiration.

Despite moderate stances, Van Drew still targeted for defeat. The National Republican Congressional Committee has listed South Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew as someone the party wants to be defeated in the 2020 election cycle.

Cape-Atlantic League basketball semifinals start Thursday. Weather postponed the start of the boys basketball tournament, making all CAL games tip off Thursday night. Check out sports reporter Michael McGarry's previews of both the boys and girls tournaments.

Wildwood Catholic Jahlil White #1 drives to the basket past Pleasantville's Sahmir Jones #13 during the first half of the boys basketball game at Pleasantville High School Monday Jan 21, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer