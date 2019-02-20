'The public deserves to know about it'
Legislators and state transportation officials will meet in Atlantic City on Thursday to discuss the reopening of the Atlantic City Rail Line and hear from disgruntled commuters.
Hammonton's Little Italy. Local businessman Tom Ricca has been leading a crusade to advertise a Little Italy district in the heart of one of the state’s most Italian towns.
Can art fight blight? The Press' Reinventing AC project explores how public art projects have helped mask Asbury Park's blight, with artists and developers now looking toward Atlantic City for similar inspiration.
Despite moderate stances, Van Drew still targeted for defeat. The National Republican Congressional Committee has listed South Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew as someone the party wants to be defeated in the 2020 election cycle.
Cape-Atlantic League basketball semifinals start Thursday. Weather postponed the start of the boys basketball tournament, making all CAL games tip off Thursday night. Check out sports reporter Michael McGarry's previews of both the boys and girls tournaments.