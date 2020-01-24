Celebrities, beware: “Punk’d” is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the pranking.
MTV Studios and Quibi said Friday they are teaming up to revive the show with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper pranking unsuspecting A-listers.
No date was announced, but the show will be available only on Quibi’s mobile video platform. Quibi is an upcoming short-video streaming service that's backed by Hollywood studios.
"Punk'd" had an eight-season run on MTV, ending in 2007 and was hosted by Ashton Kutcher.
Rapper YG arrested in suspicion of robbery: Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant.
The Compton rapper — whose hits include "Toot It and Boot It" and "Go Loko" — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday.
McGregor says 'Star Wars' TV series still on despite reports: Ewan McGregor said any delay in completing work on in his new Obi-Wan Kenobi “Star Wars” streaming series will be brief and is aimed at making it better.
McGregor addressed trade reports that the Disney Plus series had been placed on hold at an event Thursday promoting his latest film “Birds of Prey.”
“It’s only just slid back a bit,” McGregor said. “But we’re still shooting it. I think it’ll still be aired when it was meant to be, and I’m really excited about it.”
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.