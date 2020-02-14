The Pleasantville High school boys basketball team improved its record to 11-11 with an 80-58 win over Cape May Tech.

Issa Baker-Toombs scored 26 for the wining Greyhounds, while Noel Gonzalez added 13.

Cape May Tech 12 9 19 18 – 58

Pleasantville 18 18 16 28 – 80

CMT – Roach 10, Delvecchio 15, Castro 10, Thomas 3, Farrow 1, Carrion 3, Torres 16

PV – Rosado 12, McLoughlin 9, Gonzalez 13, Mohammed 12, Whittaker 2, Barnes 2, Sanchez 14, Baker-Toombs 26

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments