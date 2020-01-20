The undefeated Burlington City High School boys basketball team beat Pleasantville 84-62 Monday afternoon.

Burlington City (12-0) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Deonte Woodbury led Burlington City with 23.

Elijah Jones scored 20 for Pleasantville (7-7).

Pleasantville 15 18 18 11 – 62

Burlington City 17 25 15 27 - 84

PV – Jones 20, Rosado 2, McLoughlin 9, Valeus 4, Gonzalez 9, Sanchez 13, Mitchell 5

BC – Woodbury 23, Pendleton 4, Schaffer 3, Jameel Morris 23, Jamaal Morris 20, Green 2, Chew 9

