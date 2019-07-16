Morey's Park

Kathy Disbrow and Pamela Dollak of AC Weekly and At The Shore at Morey’s Park. July 10, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

I have played this game so many times as a kid. So I know by now that I am not going to get a quarter to land on one of those plates. And yet, the challenge is … irresistible. So I tried. And I lost two bucks. And a little pride. 

