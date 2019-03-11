2018: Super Bowl

One year ago: The Philadelphia Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, became NFL champs for the first time since 1960, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl. 

Foles became a legend in Philadelphia after rejoining the Eagles in 2017. He is the only Eagles quarterback to win a Super Bowl and took them on another thrilling playoff run in 2018 in relief of injured Carson Wentz.

