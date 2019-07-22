Eagles Football

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly will earn $22.738 million during the 2020 season.

Carson Wentz is obviously entrenched as the starter, given that Nick Foles is now playing for Jacksonville. This is more about the competition for the backup jobs. Nate Sudfeld has the inside track on replacing Foles as Wentz's backup, but he's yet to prove he can handle that role. Former Jaguar Cody Kessler and rookie Clayton Thorson from Northwestern could push him.

