Introducing the ecoDemonstrator: The Boeing ecoDemonstrator 777, a retrofitted 18-year-old plane set to reduce emissions, energy use and noise, stopped at Atlantic City International Airport on Friday for the end of a multiday conference on sustainable aviation technology.
911 calls show terror in minutes after shots fired at Pleasantville game: “Lord have mercy," a caller said quietly to herself, according to audio released by authorities.
Stockton choir to sing with Mariah Carey: Christmas came early for the Highest Praise Gospel Choir, the university's club choir, who were selected to perform alongside Carey during her Dec. 7 concert in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City casino industry reports double-digit profit increase: The gaming industry reported a strong third quarter profit increase Friday, the strongest reporting period for Atlantic City casinos since the third quarter of 2017.
Hammonton wins first sectional title since 2009 and Holy Spirit advances to the state Non-Public II title game. Get all your Friday night football action in one place.
