Gathering and social distancing violators being shamed into complying during COVID-19: Richard Ciabattoni works as a registered nurse and has to wear a mask, face shield, gloves and disposable overalls. He does not like to come home and see basketball players not socially distancing.
Even SJTA commissioners can't get info on all toll hike projects: No one seems to know how much of the revenue from a proposed 36% toll hike on the Atlantic City Expressway would be used for improvements on the Atlantic City Rail Line, although officials have said up to $200 million would go to develop a Glassboro-to-Camden light rail line.
Coronavirus stops Atlantic City casinos' revenue streak, bumps online gaming: Atlantic City casino gaming revenue was down 42.7% last month compared to March 2019, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. The drop in gambling revenue was not unexpected after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closing of all casinos March 16.
Halt to international student visa program gives Boardwalk business owners pause: Among the billions of people around the world impacted by the crisis are thousands of students planning to participate in a student visa program that allows workers to come to the United States and work temporary jobs.
Cedar Creek’s promising pitching staff may not get a chance to display its talent: The Pirates feature three pitchers bound for NCAA Division I programs: seniors Luke Vaks (Old Dominion University) and Steven Kaenzig (Hofstra) and junior David Hagaman (West Virginia). That talent might not have the chance to flourish due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide stay-at-home order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.